BBTV Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBTVF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BBTV Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BBTVF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,000 shares, an increase of 297.8% from the March 15th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.0 days.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BBTVF shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered BBTV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Desjardins lowered BBTV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on BBTV from C$18.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.83.

Get BBTV alerts:

BBTV stock opened at $1.78 on Thursday. BBTV has a twelve month low of $1.50 and a twelve month high of $8.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.82.

BBTV Holdings Inc, a media and technology company, provides end-to-end management, distribution, and monetization solutions through the VISO platform to individual content creators and media companies. Its Base solution includes content optimization and discovery to increase content viewership, engagement, and performance; collaboration and fan engagement to connect the community of influencers; audience development and educational services comprises resources for influencers to stay informed and make decisions about their content; analytics and insights; and partner experience that provides support for influencers to address their needs, including reporting, payments, and support.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BBTV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BBTV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.