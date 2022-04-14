Becle, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BCCLF) Short Interest Down 80.4% in March

Becle, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:BCCLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 131,000 shares, a drop of 80.4% from the March 15th total of 666,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.2 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Becle from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st.

Shares of BCCLF opened at $2.15 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.36. Becle has a fifty-two week low of $1.86 and a fifty-two week high of $2.80.

Becle, SAB. de C.V. manufactures and distributes spirits and other distilled beverages in Mexico, the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers tequila under the 1800, Jose Cuervo Especial, Jose Cuervo Tradicional, Reserva de la Familia, Gran Centenario, and Maestro Dobel brand names; whiskey under the North American Whiskey, Stranahan's, Tincup, Pendleton, Irish Whiskey, Bushmills, and The Sexton brands; rum under the Kraken brand; and vodka under the Three Olives and Hangar 1 brand names.

