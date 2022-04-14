Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Downgraded by Telsey Advisory Group

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBYGet Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $15.00 target price on the retailer’s stock, down from their prior target price of $18.00. Telsey Advisory Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 15.54% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bed Bath & Beyond in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.43.

Shares of BBBY opened at $17.76 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.76. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 12-month low of $12.39 and a 12-month high of $44.51.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBYGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The retailer reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.95). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO John R. Hartmann bought 6,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,005.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBBY. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 973.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,023,868 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $233,824,000 after acquiring an additional 6,369,395 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,050,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in Bed Bath & Beyond in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,329,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,788,025 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $65,467,000 after purchasing an additional 598,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,052,000.

About Bed Bath & Beyond (Get Rating)

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

