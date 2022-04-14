Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on BBBY. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Bed Bath & Beyond from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bed Bath & Beyond in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Bed Bath & Beyond from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their price target on Bed Bath & Beyond from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.64.

Shares of BBBY stock opened at $17.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Bed Bath & Beyond has a 52 week low of $12.39 and a 52 week high of $44.51. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.76.

Bed Bath & Beyond ( NASDAQ:BBBY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The retailer reported ($0.92) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.95). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 3.22%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue for the quarter was down 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

In other Bed Bath & Beyond news, COO John R. Hartmann acquired 6,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,005.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 41.1% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,662 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 7.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,965 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 22,706 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in Bed Bath & Beyond by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 27,118 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 6.7% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,802 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. It operates through two segments, North American Retail and Institutional Sales. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

