Befesa (ETR:BFSA) Given a €93.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €93.00 ($101.09) price objective on Befesa (ETR:BFSA – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on BFSA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($76.09) price target on shares of Befesa in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank set a €79.00 ($85.87) target price on shares of Befesa in a research report on Monday, January 17th.

ETR:BFSA opened at €68.85 ($74.84) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.31, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Befesa has a 1-year low of €55.60 ($60.43) and a 1-year high of €73.60 ($80.00). The firm has a 50-day moving average of €66.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of €64.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.71.

Befesa SA provides environmental recycling services to the steel and aluminum industries in European, Asian, and North American markets. It operates through two segments, Steel Dust Recycling Services and Aluminium Salt Slags Recycling Services. The Steel Dust Recycling Services segment collects and recycles steel dust and other steel residues generated in the production of crude, stainless, and galvanized steel.

