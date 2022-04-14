Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG) Given Buy Rating at Berenberg Bank

Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a GBX 155 ($2.02) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price points to a potential upside of 40.55% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on BEG. restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 163 ($2.12) price objective on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Begbies Traynor Group from GBX 163 ($2.12) to GBX 138 ($1.80) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

Shares of LON BEG opened at GBX 110.28 ($1.44) on Wednesday. Begbies Traynor Group has a 12 month low of GBX 97 ($1.26) and a 12 month high of GBX 150.34 ($1.96). The company has a market cap of £169.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,106.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 115.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 128.56.

Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, large corporations, and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates in two segments, Business Recovery and Financial Advisory Services, and Property Advisory and Transactional Services.

