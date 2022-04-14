Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Plans $0.10 Dividend

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 14th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of 0.1001 per share on Friday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th.

Shares of BDRFY stock opened at $20.46 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.64. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $17.25 and a 1 year high of $25.36.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BDRFY. HSBC raised Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from €85.00 ($92.39) to €88.00 ($95.65) in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from €85.00 ($92.39) to €88.00 ($95.65) in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from €110.00 ($119.57) to €106.00 ($115.22) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.00.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides adhesive tapes and self-adhesive products and system solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

