BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) PT Raised to $338.00 at Morgan Stanley

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $330.00 to $338.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 80.11% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also commented on BGNE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on BeiGene in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of BeiGene from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on BeiGene in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BeiGene has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.50.

NASDAQ:BGNE opened at $187.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 0.76. BeiGene has a one year low of $136.09 and a one year high of $426.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $198.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $273.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.61 and a current ratio of 4.76.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BGNE. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of BeiGene by 204.3% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in BeiGene during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in BeiGene by 25.2% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in BeiGene by 9.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in BeiGene in the third quarter worth $205,000. 54.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BeiGene, Ltd. discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

