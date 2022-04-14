Belden (NYSE:BDC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Belden from $86.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. TheStreet downgraded Belden from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Belden from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Belden currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.00.

Shares of NYSE:BDC opened at $49.91 on Wednesday. Belden has a 1-year low of $41.38 and a 1-year high of $68.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.64. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 35.40 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. Belden had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company had revenue of $638.91 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.90 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Belden will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.18%.

In other news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $219,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in Belden during the 1st quarter valued at $1,385,000. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Belden during the 4th quarter valued at $446,000. American Trust purchased a new position in Belden during the 4th quarter valued at $2,170,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Belden during the 4th quarter valued at $6,874,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Belden by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 67,765 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,454,000 after acquiring an additional 28,063 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

