Benchmark Boosts Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Price Target to $50.00

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Benchmark from $37.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Antero Resources from $28.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Antero Resources from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Antero Resources from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Antero Resources from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Antero Resources from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Antero Resources has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $30.90.

Get Antero Resources alerts:

NYSE AR opened at $34.62 on Monday. Antero Resources has a one year low of $8.81 and a one year high of $34.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.35.

Antero Resources ( NYSE:AR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 4.04% and a positive return on equity of 7.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 82.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. Analysts predict that Antero Resources will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Antero Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in Antero Resources by 1,064.9% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 4,345 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,972 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Antero Resources by 1,426.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,990 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 4,663 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. 77.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Antero Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it had approximately 502,000 net acres in the Appalachian Basin; and 174,000 net acres in the Upper Devonian Shale.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Antero Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Antero Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.