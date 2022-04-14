Berenberg Bank Boosts FRP Advisory Group (LON:FRP) Price Target to GBX 170

FRP Advisory Group (LON:FRP – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Berenberg Bank from GBX 150 ($1.95) to GBX 170 ($2.22) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 34.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on shares of FRP Advisory Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

Shares of LON:FRP opened at GBX 126 ($1.64) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.95, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of £306.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 124.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 126.55. FRP Advisory Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 109 ($1.42) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 137 ($1.79).

FRP Advisory Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides business advisory services to companies, lenders, investors, individuals, and other stakeholders. The company's services include corporate finance advisory services comprising mergers and acquisitions (M&A), strategic advisory and valuations, capital raising, special situations M&A, partial exits, and financial due diligence; and debt advisory services, such as asset based lending, raising and refinancing debt, debt amendments and extensions, restructuring debt, and corporate and leveraged debt advisory.

