Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

BBY has been the topic of several other reports. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Best Buy from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Best Buy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Best Buy from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Best Buy from $134.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $118.93.

Shares of NYSE:BBY traded up $2.00 on Wednesday, reaching $95.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,870,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,175,824. Best Buy has a 52-week low of $85.58 and a 52-week high of $141.97. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $105.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.73. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.23% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $16.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.48 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Best Buy will post 8.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,331 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total value of $230,908.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 4,259 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total value of $421,896.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 35,769 shares of company stock valued at $3,548,574. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Best Buy by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Best Buy by 1,016.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 279 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.39% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

