Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Beyond Air Inc. is a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing a Nitric Oxide Generator and Delivery System. The company’s principal product is AirNOvent which is in clinical stage. Beyond Air Inc., formerly known as AIT Therapeutics Inc., is based in Garden City, New York. “

Get Beyond Air alerts:

XAIR stock opened at $6.71 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $200.17 million, a P/E ratio of -5.59 and a beta of -0.53. Beyond Air has a twelve month low of $4.62 and a twelve month high of $16.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.08 and a 200-day moving average of $9.24.

Beyond Air ( NASDAQ:XAIR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.04). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Beyond Air will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert Carey acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.71 per share, for a total transaction of $134,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 43,685 shares of company stock valued at $293,447 in the last quarter. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Beyond Air in the third quarter valued at about $115,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Beyond Air in the third quarter valued at about $127,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Beyond Air in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Beyond Air in the fourth quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Beyond Air in the third quarter valued at about $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.63% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Air Company Profile (Get Rating)

Beyond Air, Inc is a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the developing a nitric oxide generator and delivery system that uses nitric oxide generated from ambient air and delivers precise amounts of nitric oxide to the lungs for the potential treatment of respiratory and other diseases.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Beyond Air (XAIR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.