Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) Lowered to Neutral at B. Riley

B. Riley lowered shares of Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $33.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $62.00.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BCYC. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued an outperform rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 14th. They set an equal weight rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bicycle Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Bicycle Therapeutics from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $65.08.

BCYC stock opened at $24.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $711.58 million and a P/E ratio of -8.94. Bicycle Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $21.53 and a twelve month high of $62.08. The company has a quick ratio of 12.65, a current ratio of 12.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.62 and a 200-day moving average of $49.86.

Bicycle Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BCYC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.31 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.36% and a negative net margin of 571.25%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 3.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 7,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 3.7% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 424.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the period. 54.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

