Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC) PT Lowered to $75.00

Bicycle Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BCYC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 211.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BCYC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bicycle Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. B. Riley cut their price target on Bicycle Therapeutics from $72.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Bicycle Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.08.

Get Bicycle Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ BCYC opened at $24.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $711.56 million and a P/E ratio of -8.10. Bicycle Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $21.53 and a fifty-two week high of $62.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 12.65 and a current ratio of 12.65.

Bicycle Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BCYC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 million. Bicycle Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 33.36% and a negative net margin of 571.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Bicycle Therapeutics will post -3.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics by 424.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Bicycle Therapeutics by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Bicycle Therapeutics by 107.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Bicycle Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $177,000. 54.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bicycle Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bicycle Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a class of medicines for diseases that are underserved by existing therapeutics. Its lead product candidate is BT1718, a bicycle toxin conjugate (BTC), which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trials targeting tumors that express Membrane Type 1 matrix metalloprotease.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bicycle Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.