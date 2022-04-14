Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $41.33.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Big Lots from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Big Lots from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet downgraded Big Lots from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays decreased their price target on Big Lots from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Big Lots from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th.

NYSE BIG opened at $36.15 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.04. Big Lots has a fifty-two week low of $31.43 and a fifty-two week high of $73.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 6.95, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.19.

Big Lots ( NYSE:BIG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Big Lots had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 2.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Big Lots will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. Big Lots’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.08%.

In related news, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.39, for a total transaction of $34,551.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.82, for a total transaction of $121,870.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $349,918 over the last three months. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BIG. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Big Lots by 137.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 588,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,867,000 after purchasing an additional 341,116 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Big Lots by 0.6% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Big Lots by 29.1% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 48,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 10,866 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in Big Lots by 2.8% in the third quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 30,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the period. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Big Lots by 12.2% in the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 36,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

