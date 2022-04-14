Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.35% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Big Lots has lagged the industry in the past three months. The company has been battling escalated freight costs, which hurt its gross margin in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021. Also, comparable sales fell 2.3%. Management stated that its sales were below expectations due to major inclement weather conditions in January and the impact of omicron on traffic besides some inventory challenges. For first-quarter fiscal 2022, Big Lots envisions earnings per share to be $1.10-$1.20, implying a decline from $2.62 reported in the year-ago period. That said, the company has been gaining from its transformation initiative, referred to as Operation North Star. Additionally, the company is experiencing strong e-commerce growth, buoyed by the Buy Online Pick-up In Store functionality and curbside pickup. The company’s store growth plans also bode well.”

Get Big Lots alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BIG. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Big Lots from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Big Lots from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Big Lots from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $54.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Big Lots from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Big Lots from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.33.

Shares of BIG stock opened at $36.15 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.19. Big Lots has a twelve month low of $31.43 and a twelve month high of $73.23.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.89 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Big Lots had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The company’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Big Lots will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 1,300 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.39, for a total value of $46,007.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nicholas E. Padovano sold 4,300 shares of Big Lots stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.30, for a total transaction of $147,490.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,000 shares of company stock valued at $349,918 in the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BIG. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Big Lots by 137.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 588,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,867,000 after buying an additional 341,116 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Big Lots by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Big Lots by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 48,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after buying an additional 10,866 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Big Lots by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 30,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in shares of Big Lots by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 36,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after buying an additional 3,960 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Big Lots Company Profile (Get Rating)

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Big Lots (BIG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.