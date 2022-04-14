Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Bilibili from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Bilibili from $86.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Bilibili from $120.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Bilibili from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Bilibili from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.95.

Shares of BILI opened at $26.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.74. Bilibili has a 1-year low of $14.93 and a 1-year high of $129.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $29.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.69.

Bilibili ( NASDAQ:BILI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($4.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($3.58). The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 35.05% and a negative return on equity of 28.68%. Bilibili’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bilibili will post -2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BILI. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bilibili during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in shares of Bilibili by 143.4% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Bilibili by 116.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Bilibili by 560.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Bilibili by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. 47.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting.

