Binovi Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNVIF) Short Interest Update

Binovi Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNVIF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 55.0% from the March 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:BNVIF opened at $0.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.10. Binovi Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $0.74.

Binovi Technologies Company Profile

Binovi Technologies Corp. develops, manufactures, and commercializes visual and neuro-cognitive processing products, and hardware and software for diagnosing and remediating visual perception disorders in Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its products include Binovi Touch, a tool for vision therapy and vision training; Binovi Pro, which allows doctors/trainers to manage various aspects of patient/athlete's vision training regimens, track progress, and plan and assign protocols; Binovi Coach, a tool that allows users to complete their assigned activities through clear multimedia guidance; and Binovi Academy, an educational hub.

