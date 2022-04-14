Binovi Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNVIF) Short Interest Update

Binovi Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:BNVIF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 55.0% from the March 15th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
OTCMKTS:BNVIF opened at $0.10 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.10. Binovi Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.07 and a 1-year high of $0.74.
Binovi Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
