BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Cut to “Neutral” at Bank of America

Bank of America downgraded shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. Bank of America currently has $14.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $21.00.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BCRX. StockNews.com started coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated an in-line rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.91.

NASDAQ BCRX opened at $12.59 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 2.34. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $19.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.63.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BCRX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $47.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.18 million. Equities analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Helen M. Thackray sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $123,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $92,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BCRX. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 171.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,921,012 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,605,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,900 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,506,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $163,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 49.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 212,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after buying an additional 70,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.08% of the company’s stock.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

