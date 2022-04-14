Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) Director Purchases $999,999.61 in Stock

Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Rating) Director Matthew Strobeck acquired 558,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.79 per share, with a total value of $999,999.61. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Biodesix stock opened at $1.66 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.77. Biodesix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.56 and a 1 year high of $19.75. The company has a market capitalization of $51.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 2.27.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49). During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Biodesix, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Biodesix from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Biodesix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.35.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Biodesix by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 577,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,054,000 after purchasing an additional 6,070 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biodesix by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 160,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,000 after acquiring an additional 9,917 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Biodesix by 148.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 64,919 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Biodesix by 20.1% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 54,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 9,069 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biodesix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $275,000. 75.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biodesix, Inc operates as a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based lung tests, including Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests, together marketed as part of Nodify Lung Nodule Risk Assessment testing strategy, to assess the risk of lung cancer and help in identifying the appropriate treatment pathway and help physicians in reclassifying risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules.

