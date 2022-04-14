Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) PT Lowered to $219.00

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Barclays from $235.00 to $219.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 2.35% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on BIIB. StockNews.com lowered shares of Biogen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Biogen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $227.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Biogen from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Biogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $260.00 to $238.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Biogen from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $285.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $213.98 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $210.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.95. Biogen has a 12 month low of $192.67 and a 12 month high of $468.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.44.

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 15.52 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avondale Wealth Management bought a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Biogen by 96.7% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. 82.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

