BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of BioLife Solutions from $67.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioLife Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of BioLife Solutions to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BioLife Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

NASDAQ BLFS opened at $18.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $784.74 million, a P/E ratio of -88.76 and a beta of 1.76. BioLife Solutions has a 52-week low of $18.41 and a 52-week high of $60.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

BioLife Solutions ( NASDAQ:BLFS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $37.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.28 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 5.19% and a negative net margin of 7.04%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that BioLife Solutions will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Aby J. Mathew sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.88, for a total transaction of $298,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Rice sold 16,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.90, for a total transaction of $498,313.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,146 shares of company stock worth $2,563,569 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in BioLife Solutions by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 512,871 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,113,000 after purchasing an additional 107,584 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $2,487,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in BioLife Solutions by 122.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,228,452 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $178,947,000 after buying an additional 2,331,680 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in BioLife Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $1,282,000. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in BioLife Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $297,000. 79.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

