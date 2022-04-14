BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $505.11 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) will post $505.11 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $464.61 million to $559.00 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical reported sales of $486.03 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will report full-year sales of $2.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $2.20 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.21 billion to $2.97 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $449.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.38 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 3.47% and a positive return on equity of 1.32%. BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BMRN shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $121.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.14.

In related news, Director V Bryan Lawlis sold 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.61, for a total value of $372,342.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP George Eric Davis sold 6,129 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.29, for a total transaction of $498,226.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,522 shares of company stock valued at $3,164,865 over the last 90 days. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRN. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 466.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 181.7% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 32,400.0% in the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

BMRN opened at $84.00 on Thursday. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a fifty-two week low of $71.59 and a fifty-two week high of $94.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $83.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

