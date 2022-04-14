Bionomics Limited (OTCMKTS:BNOEF) Short Interest Update

Bionomics Limited (OTCMKTS:BNOEF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 33,700 shares, a decrease of 78.8% from the March 15th total of 159,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of Bionomics stock opened at $0.05 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.07. Bionomics has a 12 month low of $0.04 and a 12 month high of $0.21.

About Bionomics

Bionomics Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel drug candidates focused on the treatment of serious central nervous system disorders. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Eastwood, Australia.

