BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Price Target Cut to $298.00

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $339.00 to $298.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 66.13% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also weighed in on BNTX. Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Monday. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of BioNTech from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioNTech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.59.
BioNTech stock opened at $179.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.50 billion, a PE ratio of 3.84 and a beta of -0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $160.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.41. BioNTech has a twelve month low of $121.32 and a twelve month high of $464.00.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BNTX. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 1,473.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,073,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,044,000 after buying an additional 3,814,715 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in BioNTech during the 3rd quarter valued at $397,426,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in BioNTech during the 4th quarter valued at $2,018,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in BioNTech by 127.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 621,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,335,000 after purchasing an additional 348,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BioNTech during the 4th quarter valued at $49,670,000. 15.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About BioNTech (Get Rating)
BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.
