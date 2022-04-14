BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Price Target Cut to $298.00

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $339.00 to $298.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 66.13% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on BNTX. Jefferies Financial Group set a $230.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Monday. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of BioNTech from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of BioNTech from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BioNTech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $259.59.

Get BioNTech alerts:

BioNTech stock opened at $179.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $43.50 billion, a PE ratio of 3.84 and a beta of -0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.18 and a current ratio of 4.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $160.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.41. BioNTech has a twelve month low of $121.32 and a twelve month high of $464.00.

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported $12.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.44 by $4.74. The firm had revenue of $5.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. BioNTech had a net margin of 54.20% and a return on equity of 142.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1501.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that BioNTech will post 32.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BNTX. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 1,473.7% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,073,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,044,000 after buying an additional 3,814,715 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in BioNTech during the 3rd quarter valued at $397,426,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in BioNTech during the 4th quarter valued at $2,018,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in BioNTech by 127.2% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 621,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,335,000 after purchasing an additional 348,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Common Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BioNTech during the 4th quarter valued at $49,670,000. 15.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About BioNTech (Get Rating)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.