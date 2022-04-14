BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) PT Raised to $134.00

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at HC Wainwright from $130.00 to $134.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $95.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America upped their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on BioXcel Therapeutics from $88.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.
Shares of NASDAQ BTAI opened at $16.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.37. BioXcel Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $14.32 and a 1-year high of $39.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $451.04 million, a P/E ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.05.
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 122.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in BioXcel Therapeutics by 300.0% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in BioXcel Therapeutics by 136.1% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,843 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in BioXcel Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $110,000. 45.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, utilizing artificial intelligence approaches to develop transformative medicines in neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of adrenergic receptor agonist dexmedetomidine for the treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immune activator for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers, and solid tumors.
See Also
