BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Equities research analysts at Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock. Citigroup’s price target indicates a potential upside of 3.17% from the stock’s previous close.

BJRI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BJ’s Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.38.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

NASDAQ:BJRI opened at $28.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $658.11 million, a PE ratio of -165.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 2.07. BJ’s Restaurants has a twelve month low of $24.02 and a twelve month high of $63.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.93.

BJ’s Restaurants ( NASDAQ:BJRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $291.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.93 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 1.31%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.80) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 6.7% during the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 2.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,737 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. increased its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 0.6% during the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 85,271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,594 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,335,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. 99.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BJ’s Restaurants (Get Rating)

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of February 24, 2022, it operated 211 restaurants in 29 states.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.