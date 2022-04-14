Black Diamond Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDIMF) Short Interest Update

Black Diamond Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDIMF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 81.5% from the March 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Black Diamond Group from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BDIMF opened at $3.80 on Thursday. Black Diamond Group has a one year low of $2.58 and a one year high of $4.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.61 and a 200-day moving average of $3.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $225.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 1.57.

Black Diamond Group Limited rents and sells modular space and workforce accommodation solutions. It operates through two segments, Modular Space Solutions and Workforce Solutions. The Modular Space Solutions segment provides modular space rentals to customers in the construction, real estate development, education, manufacturing, health care, financial, government, and defense industries in North America.

