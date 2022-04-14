Black Knight, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.57 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:BKI)

Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Black Knight in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Thind now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.58. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Black Knight’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.65 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.66 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.92 EPS.

Get Black Knight alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush decreased their target price on Black Knight from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Black Knight from $92.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Black Knight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Black Knight from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.33.

NYSE BKI opened at $67.24 on Wednesday. Black Knight has a 12 month low of $52.00 and a 12 month high of $84.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.04 and a 200-day moving average of $69.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $10.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.84.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Black Knight had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $386.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 235.2% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 352 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Black Knight in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in Black Knight by 125.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Black Knight during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in Black Knight during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Black Knight Company Profile (Get Rating)

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions comprising MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides easy access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity loans, and HELOCs.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.