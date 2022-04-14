BlackRock (BLK) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of BlackRock (NYSE: BLK) in the last few weeks:

4/13/2022 – BlackRock is now covered by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $873.00 price target on the stock.

4/13/2022 – BlackRock had its price target lowered by analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $865.00 to $803.00.

4/12/2022 – BlackRock had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $1,035.00 to $900.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/8/2022 – BlackRock had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $1,043.00 to $966.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/7/2022 – BlackRock had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $1,024.00 to $950.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/4/2022 – BlackRock was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $808.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of BlackRock have underperformed the industry over the past year. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. Its earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. Supported by a strong liquidity position, BlackRock continues with efforts to restructure the equity business. This, along with strategic acquisitions, will likely keep aiding revenue growth and help in expanding its market share and footprints globally. Steadily improving assets under management (AUM) balance will likely further support the top line. Its capital deployment activities look sustainable, through which it will keep enhancing shareholder value. However, elevated expenses (owing to higher administration costs) might hurt profits to some extent. The company’s high dependence on overseas revenues is another concern.”

3/31/2022 – BlackRock is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/14/2022 – BlackRock had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $1,000.00 to $800.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/8/2022 – BlackRock was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $725.00 price target on the stock.

3/8/2022 – BlackRock was downgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $725.00 price target on the stock.

2/18/2022 – BlackRock had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $1,125.00 to $1,024.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of BLK opened at $715.74 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $744.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $841.44. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $660.15 and a one year high of $973.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. The stock has a market cap of $108.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.18 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 16.54% and a net margin of 30.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.77 EPS. Analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 40.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were issued a $4.88 dividend. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 4th. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.13. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 51.09%.

In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total value of $1,147,048.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 38 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.44% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

