BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 164.3% from the March 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of NYSE:EGF opened at $10.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.34. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has a 12 month low of $10.77 and a 12 month high of $13.24.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.041 per share. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.
About BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund (Get Rating)
BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in a portfolio of United States government and government agency securities, including the U.S.
