BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a growth of 164.3% from the March 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of NYSE:EGF opened at $10.82 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.34. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has a 12 month low of $10.77 and a 12 month high of $13.24.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.041 per share. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 65,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $126,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,726,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,776,000 after buying an additional 11,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $412,000.

About BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund (Get Rating)

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in a portfolio of United States government and government agency securities, including the U.S.

