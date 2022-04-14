BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Given New $905.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $950.00 to $905.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.44% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. BNP Paribas downgraded BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on BlackRock from $756.00 to $795.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $808.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $891.71.
Shares of BLK opened at $715.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $744.59 and a 200 day moving average of $841.44. BlackRock has a 12 month low of $660.15 and a 12 month high of $973.16. The company has a market capitalization of $108.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22.
In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total transaction of $1,147,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.44% of the company’s stock.
About BlackRock (Get Rating)
BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock (BLK)
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Ross Stores On The Verge Of Major Rally
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.