Blackstone (BX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.37. Blackstone had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 25.94%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Blackstone to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Blackstone stock opened at $116.44 on Thursday. Blackstone has a twelve month low of $77.98 and a twelve month high of $149.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $122.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $127.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.98%. This is a boost from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.25%.

Several analysts have recently commented on BX shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Blackstone from $132.50 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America started coverage on Blackstone in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Blackstone from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Exane BNP Paribas cut Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.42.

In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total transaction of $468,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total value of $4,121,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 773,862 shares of company stock worth $49,112,487 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at about $345,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone by 45.2% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 7,624 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 2,374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone (Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

