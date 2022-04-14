Blackstone Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSTF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Blackstone Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,200 shares, a growth of 284.3% from the March 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Blackstone Minerals stock opened at $0.27 on Thursday. Blackstone Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.40.

Blackstone Minerals Company Profile

Blackstone Minerals Limited engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and gold deposits, as well as platinum group elements. It holds a 100% interest in the Gold Bridge project located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Cartier project situated in Quebec City, Canada.

