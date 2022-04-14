Blackstone Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSTF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Blackstone Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSTF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 34,200 shares, a growth of 284.3% from the March 15th total of 8,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.
Blackstone Minerals stock opened at $0.27 on Thursday. Blackstone Minerals has a 12 month low of $0.15 and a 12 month high of $0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.40.
Blackstone Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)
