Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.33.

A number of analysts have commented on BE shares. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Bloom Energy from $38.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Bank of America raised shares of Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

BE stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.26. 1,753,269 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,010,863. Bloom Energy has a twelve month low of $12.55 and a twelve month high of $37.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.48 and a beta of 3.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Bloom Energy ( NYSE:BE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $342.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.94 million. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 16.92% and a negative return on equity of 738.94%. Bloom Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Bloom Energy will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Bloom Energy news, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 13,758 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total transaction of $270,207.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 2,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $52,704.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 158,699 shares of company stock worth $3,273,737. 15.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Bloom Energy by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,640,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644,528 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Bloom Energy by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,176,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,898,000 after buying an additional 362,680 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,217,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in Bloom Energy by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,962,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,972,000 after buying an additional 73,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bloom Energy by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,426,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,205,000 after buying an additional 77,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.32% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

