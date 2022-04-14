Bloomin’ Brands’ (BLMN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday morning. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a $36.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BLMN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Bloomin’ Brands from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bloomin’ Brands from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bloomin’ Brands currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.75.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

BLMN opened at $21.40 on Wednesday. Bloomin’ Brands has a fifty-two week low of $17.29 and a fifty-two week high of $32.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.51, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.89 and a 200-day moving average of $21.45.

Bloomin’ Brands ( NASDAQ:BLMN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.08. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 177.48% and a net margin of 5.23%. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. Bloomin’ Brands’s payout ratio is 28.00%.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Smith sold 191,131 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.14, for a total transaction of $4,613,902.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,404,969 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $281,238,000 after buying an additional 557,850 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,978,842 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $62,496,000 after buying an additional 99,886 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,372,257 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $49,770,000 after buying an additional 10,740 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 127.0% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,192,892 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $46,007,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bloomin’ Brands in the 4th quarter worth $45,490,000.

Bloomin’ Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.