Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Price Target Cut to $68.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $71.00 to $68.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

BPMC has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $135.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. JMP Securities restated a buy rating and set a $152.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blueprint Medicines from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $126.00 price objective on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Blueprint Medicines has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $106.45.

NASDAQ:BPMC opened at $70.15 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.26. Blueprint Medicines has a twelve month low of $53.26 and a twelve month high of $117.86.

Blueprint Medicines ( NASDAQ:BPMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($5.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($4.73). The firm had revenue of $107.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.14 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative net margin of 357.66% and a negative return on equity of 31.04%. Blueprint Medicines’s revenue for the quarter was up 213.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.53) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Blueprint Medicines will post -7.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Blueprint Medicines news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 2,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total value of $133,673.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Albers sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.11, for a total value of $350,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,575 shares of company stock valued at $677,614 over the last 90 days. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 58.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,199,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $328,893,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,979 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 3,407.4% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 950,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,827,000 after purchasing an additional 923,577 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at $86,351,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 65.8% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,717,164 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $176,542,000 after acquiring an additional 681,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 763.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 535,446 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,098,000 after acquiring an additional 473,445 shares during the last quarter.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for genomically defined cancers and blood disorders in the United States and internationally. The company is developing AYVAKIT for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and Fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor for the treatment of hepatocellular carcinoma.

