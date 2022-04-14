BMO Capital Markets Cuts BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Price Target to $734.00

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $755.00 to $734.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.55% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on BLK. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $865.00 to $803.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,043.00 to $966.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,035.00 to $900.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $905.00 in a research note on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $891.71.

Shares of NYSE:BLK opened at $715.74 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $744.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $841.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.22. BlackRock has a one year low of $660.15 and a one year high of $973.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.18 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.46% and a return on equity of 16.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that BlackRock will post 40.84 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $819.32, for a total value of $1,147,048.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in BlackRock by 1.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,323,967 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,033,403,000 after purchasing an additional 23,377 shares during the last quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 1.1% in the third quarter. CMH Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,356 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,331,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC increased its position in BlackRock by 1.1% in the third quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,371 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,343,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in BlackRock by 5.2% in the third quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,271 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harfst & Associates Inc. increased its position in BlackRock by 0.8% in the third quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 2,162 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,813,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. 93.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

