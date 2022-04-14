BMO Capital Markets Cuts JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Price Target to $150.00

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $154.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 17.83% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group set a $197.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday. Societe Generale downgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $165.50.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $127.30 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $141.17 and its 200 day moving average is $154.80. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $126.01 and a 1-year high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.53 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 38.00%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.50 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Avaii Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 34.9% in the first quarter. Avaii Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.0% in the first quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,984,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.8% in the first quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 11,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,508,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.8% in the first quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% in the first quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 38,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,263,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co. (Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.