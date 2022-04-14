BMO Capital Markets Downgrades Waste Management (NYSE:WM) to Market Perform

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $174.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 8.93% from the stock’s current price.

WM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Erste Group lowered shares of Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $155.00.

Waste Management stock opened at $159.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $66.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. Waste Management has a 1 year low of $133.73 and a 1 year high of $168.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $151.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.46.

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Waste Management will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Waste Management news, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 28,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total value of $4,579,656.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total transaction of $1,550,856.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 40,223 shares of company stock worth $6,180,911. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WM. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.5% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 193,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,841,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Waste Management by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 27,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 33,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,548,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Waste Management by 269.4% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 12,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 8,992 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in shares of Waste Management by 24.7% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,106,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,629,000 after purchasing an additional 416,806 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

