BMO Capital Markets Initiates Coverage on Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH)

Investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on INVH. Mizuho cut their price target on Invitation Homes from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded Invitation Homes from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Invitation Homes from $48.50 to $44.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.34.

Get Invitation Homes alerts:

Shares of INVH opened at $41.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.07. The company has a market capitalization of $25.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Invitation Homes has a fifty-two week low of $32.50 and a fifty-two week high of $45.80.

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $520.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.34 million. Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 2.85% and a net margin of 13.08%. Invitation Homes’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Invitation Homes will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 621,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,201,000 after purchasing an additional 49,997 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,410,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,067,000 after purchasing an additional 338,091 shares in the last quarter. Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new position in Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,204,000. HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in Invitation Homes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,833,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 60,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invitation Homes Company Profile (Get Rating)

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.