BMO Capital Markets Initiates Coverage on Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH)

Investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on INVH. Mizuho cut their price target on Invitation Homes from $48.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invitation Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded Invitation Homes from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Invitation Homes in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Invitation Homes from $48.50 to $44.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.34.
Shares of INVH opened at $41.83 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.07. The company has a market capitalization of $25.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.29. Invitation Homes has a fifty-two week low of $32.50 and a fifty-two week high of $45.80.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 621,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,201,000 after purchasing an additional 49,997 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its stake in Invitation Homes by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,410,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,067,000 after purchasing an additional 338,091 shares in the last quarter. Capital CS Group LLC purchased a new position in Invitation Homes in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,204,000. HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in Invitation Homes in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,833,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of Invitation Homes by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 60,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,764,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. 93.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Invitation Homes Company Profile (Get Rating)
Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invitation Homes (INVH)
- OrganiGram’s Turnaround Begins To Blossom
- Three Dividend Stocks With Growth Potential
- Exelon Stock Still Has Extraordinary Upside
- Ross Stores On The Verge Of Major Rally
- Greenbrier Companies Stock has Green in its Future
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Invitation Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invitation Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.