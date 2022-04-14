BMO Capital Markets Lowers RPM International (NYSE:RPM) Price Target to $111.00

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $115.00 to $111.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.10% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on RPM. Bank of America lowered shares of RPM International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on RPM International from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on RPM International from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com upgraded RPM International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded RPM International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.00.

RPM International stock opened at $86.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.45. RPM International has a one year low of $75.11 and a one year high of $101.48.

RPM International ( NYSE:RPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.08. RPM International had a net margin of 6.94% and a return on equity of 25.48%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that RPM International will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of RPM International by 0.6% in the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 20,339 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of RPM International by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of RPM International by 1.0% in the third quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 21,699 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RPM International by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 6,145 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $621,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RPM International by 0.3% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 114,429 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,885,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. 79.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and subfloor preparation, flooring, and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

