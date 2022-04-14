BNP Paribas Begins Coverage on Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID)

BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Lucid Group from $57.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lucid Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lucid Group from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of 35.67.

Shares of LCID stock opened at 22.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 16.11 and a current ratio of 16.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is 25.17 and its 200 day moving average is 32.99. Lucid Group has a 12 month low of 16.12 and a 12 month high of 57.75.

Lucid Group ( NASDAQ:LCID Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported -0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of -0.26 by -0.11. The company had revenue of 26.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 59.87 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 633.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lucid Group will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,703,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the 4th quarter worth about $2,998,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA acquired a new stake in shares of Lucid Group during the 4th quarter worth about $3,173,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Lucid Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lucid Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $462,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.52% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

