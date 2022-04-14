BNP Paribas Begins Coverage on Magna International (NYSE:MGA)

BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an underperform rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Magna International from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Magna International from $99.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Benchmark decreased their target price on shares of Magna International from $98.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet downgraded Magna International from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Magna International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $84.08.

Get Magna International alerts:

MGA stock opened at $61.57 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Magna International has a 12-month low of $54.60 and a 12-month high of $104.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.48.

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Rating ) (TSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.47. Magna International had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 4.18%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Magna International will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is 35.93%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGA. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new stake in Magna International in the 3rd quarter worth $30,549,000. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Magna International by 48.3% during the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,068,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,404,000 after purchasing an additional 348,205 shares in the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT grew its holdings in Magna International by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 1,365,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,550,000 after buying an additional 252,299 shares in the last quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Magna International by 17.6% during the third quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,530,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,136,000 after buying an additional 228,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Magna International by 134.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 309,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,318,000 after buying an additional 177,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.85% of the company’s stock.

About Magna International (Get Rating)

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.