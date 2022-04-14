Bodycote plc (LON:BOY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Bodycote plc (LON:BOY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 870 ($11.34).

Several equities analysts have commented on BOY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 800 ($10.42) price target on shares of Bodycote in a report on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Bodycote from GBX 770 ($10.03) to GBX 750 ($9.77) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Bodycote from GBX 835 ($10.88) to GBX 800 ($10.42) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th.

Bodycote stock opened at GBX 617.50 ($8.05) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 696.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 792.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.79. The stock has a market cap of £1.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82. Bodycote has a 12 month low of GBX 588.50 ($7.67) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,007 ($13.12).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of GBX 13.80 ($0.18) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a yield of 2.14%. Bodycote’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.63%.

In other Bodycote news, insider Daniel A. Dayan purchased 29,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 677 ($8.82) per share, for a total transaction of £199,715 ($260,248.89). Also, insider Stephen C. Harris sold 8,576 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 657 ($8.56), for a total value of £56,344.32 ($73,422.36).

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates in two Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

