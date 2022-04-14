boohoo group (LON:BOO) Receives Underweight Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their underweight rating on shares of boohoo group (LON:BOO – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of boohoo group in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.00) price objective on shares of boohoo group in a report on Friday, March 11th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.61) price target on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an underweight rating on shares of boohoo group in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 430 ($5.60) price target on shares of boohoo group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 313.50 ($4.09).

Shares of BOO stock opened at GBX 91.27 ($1.19) on Wednesday. boohoo group has a 1-year low of GBX 63.32 ($0.83) and a 1-year high of GBX 364.90 ($4.76). The company has a market cap of £1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.73, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 89.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 136.67.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

