boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY) Short Interest Down 63.6% in March

boohoo group plc (OTCMKTS:BHOOY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 63.6% from the March 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BHOOY opened at $23.71 on Thursday. boohoo group has a 52-week low of $17.95 and a 52-week high of $94.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.12.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded boohoo group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on boohoo group from GBX 122 ($1.59) to GBX 111 ($1.45) in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Barclays downgraded boohoo group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded boohoo group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Investec upgraded boohoo group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.33.

boohoo group plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products for 16 to 40 year old customers. It provides its products under the boohoo, boohooMAN, PrettyLittleThing, Nasty Gal, MissPap, Karen Millen, Coast, Oasis, Warehouse, Dorothy Perkins, Wallis, Burton, and Debenhams brands.

