Boral Limited (OTCMKTS:BOALY) Short Interest Update

Boral Limited (OTCMKTS:BOALY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decline of 78.6% from the March 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Shares of BOALY opened at $10.25 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.50. Boral has a 52 week low of $9.16 and a 52 week high of $21.60.

Get Boral alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.1894 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a yield of 45.51%.

Boral Limited manufactures and supplies building and construction materials in Australia and internationally. It offers asphalt, blocks, cement and lime, concrete, pavers and retaining walls, quarry materials, roof tiles, and timber products. In addition, it engages in the property business. The company serves residential and commercial construction, and roads and engineering markets.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Boral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.