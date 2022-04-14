Boston Beer (SAM) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 21st. Analysts expect Boston Beer to post earnings of $2.13 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by ($3.36). The firm had revenue of $348.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.52 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 0.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 EPS. On average, analysts expect Boston Beer to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $17 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SAM stock opened at $375.13 on Thursday. Boston Beer has a 12 month low of $342.74 and a 12 month high of $1,349.98. The company has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 364.20 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $389.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $455.25.

In related news, insider John C. Geist sold 1,008 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.98, for a total transaction of $391,083.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Boston Beer by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 218,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,396,000 after buying an additional 32,131 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Boston Beer by 115.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,359,000 after buying an additional 46,921 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Boston Beer by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 33,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,049,000 after buying an additional 5,754 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Boston Beer by 394.0% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,272,000 after buying an additional 9,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Boston Beer by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. 63.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SAM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $785.00 to $670.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $661.00 to $625.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $499.00 to $424.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Boston Beer from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $440.00 to $535.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $322.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Beer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $718.07.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

